Mayor Johnson announces plans to reopen shuttered Roseland mental health clinic, expand services

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson revealed details on his plan to expand mental health services in Chicago Thursday morning.

He made the announcement at the Roseland Mental Health Center on East 115th Street.

It was previously closed, but, on Thursday, the mayor said it would reopen by the end of the year.

SEE ALSO: Professional golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, parents confirm

The city will also expand clinical services at an additional two city-run locations, including adding mental health services at a city-run clinic in the Lower West Side Pilsen neighborhood and co-locating services in the Legler Regional Library in West Garfield Park, the mayor's office said.

The mayor said this mission is personal to him as he recounted his own brother's death and struggle with mental health.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke on Chicago's Mental Health System Expansion Thursday.

"Chicagoans suffering from mental health problems and their families have been neglected and discarded for far too long. That ends today. My administration will not stand for more cuts, more privatization, and more neglect of our City's mental health care system," Johnson said in a statement. "It is time for a new era of rebuilding our City's mental health care infrastructure to serve all of the people of Chicago."