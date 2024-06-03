Metra celebrating 40th anniversary this week with special offers, including free rides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week Metra is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a number of special offers for riders.

-Monday, June 3: Metra will ask its riders to share their favorite memories about riding Metra on social media.

-Tuesday, June 4: Customer Appreciation Day - Metra will hand out a gift, including coupons from local businesses, to riders at downtown stations while supplies last.

-Wednesday, June 5: Metra will ask travel buddies to share photos of themselves on social media.

-Thursday, June 6: Metra's "Throwback Thursday" will include 80s trivia on social media.

- Friday, June 7: Metra will ask riders to share their favorite travel destinations on social media.

-Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9: Travel on Metra will be completely free for all riders.

"Whether you have been riding Metra for 40 years or took your first ride today, we want to thank you," said Metra Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "And as we look to the past and celebrate four decades of serving the Chicago area's transportation needs, we are also looking to the future and making plans to continue that service for many more decades."