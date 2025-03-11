Metra wants to hear from riders on possible new line names, as Union Pacific phased out

There is Metra news. The commuter rail is phasing out the names of its Union Pacific lines and wants public input for new options.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra is phasing out the names for some of its lines, and wants to hear from its riders.

The commuter rail is phasing out the Union Pacific North, Northwest and West lines.

Some new options include M1 through M14, or naming them by direction, like N1, W1 or S1.

Metra has a survey up on its website now.

"The effort is spurred in part by the coming transition to Metra of the operation of the Union Pacific North, Northwest, and West lines. Union Pacific Railroad owns those lines and has historically operated them with its own employees, but UP no longer wants to run passenger trains. Metra has been hiring many of UP's workers and this spring will begin to directly run the service, and 'Union Pacific' will be phased out of the line names," Metra said.

There's an in-person outreach event from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Union Station.

There will be events at the same time Wednesday and Thursday at Ogilvie Transportation Center and Millennium Station and LaSalle Street Station, respectively.