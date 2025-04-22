Driver killed in Morgan Park crash identified by medical examiner

A driver died in a car crash early Sunday morning near West 111th Street and South Halsted Street in Morgan Park, Chicago, police said.

A driver died in a car crash early Sunday morning near West 111th Street and South Halsted Street in Morgan Park, Chicago, police said.

A driver died in a car crash early Sunday morning near West 111th Street and South Halsted Street in Morgan Park, Chicago, police said.

A driver died in a car crash early Sunday morning near West 111th Street and South Halsted Street in Morgan Park, Chicago, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver who died in a South Side crash has been identified by local officials.

The crash happened on Sunday near West 111th and South Halsted streets in the Morgan Park neighborhood at about 12:17 a.m., Chicago police said.

Police said a 69-year-old driver of a silver sedan lost control and hit a median before being becoming airborne.

He hit a tree and landed in the street, police said. He died at the scene.

The medical examiner identified him as Michael A. Alexander.

There's no word yet on what caused the driver to lose control.

CPD's Major Accident detectives are investigating the crash.