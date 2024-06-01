The Comedy Vault in Batavia cancels Michael Rapaport's upcoming shows due to 'violent threats'

US Palestinian Community Network urged people to call venue and say Rapaport, who supports Israel, would not be welcome

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Comedian Michael Rapaport's upcoming shows in Batavia are canceled.

Rapaport, who has expressed support for Israel in its war against Hamas, was scheduled to perform at The Comedy Vault on June 6, 7 and 8.

The U.S. Palestinian Community Network urged people to call The Comedy Vault and tell them Rapaport would not be welcome.

The Comedy Vault issued a statement on Friday, saying the venue decided to cancel Rapaport's shows due to "escalating violent threats towards our staff and performer, including recent death threats."

Full statement from The Comedy Vault:

We would like to give an update regarding next weekend's shows.

The vision for The Comedy Vault has always been to be a place to gather and enjoy laughter as we truly believe it is the universal language that brings us all together. Over the last two and a half years we have worked hard to curate a space that supports our vision of freedom of speech. We have always welcomed comedians from all walks of life and will continue to book talent regardless of their personal views.

Given the escalating violent threats towards our staff and performer, including recent death threats, we have decided that we cannot, in good conscience, proceed with a show that poses such a significant safety risk to our staff, audience members, and the community as a whole.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our patrons, and we are sorry for any anxiety or uncertainty this situation may have created. This was never our intention, nor ever would be our intention.

We deeply appreciate your support and understanding during this time. Your safety and well-being are paramount to us, and we are committed to providing a positive experience for all. We hope you stay safe and find moments to laugh during these challenging times.