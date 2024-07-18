Millennium Park kicks off 20th anniversary celebrations Thursday; Common to perform Saturday

Millennium Park in Chicago celebrates its twentieth birthday starting Thursday, with Common performing a free concert on Saturday.

Millennium Park in Chicago celebrates its twentieth birthday starting Thursday, with Common performing a free concert on Saturday.

Millennium Park in Chicago celebrates its twentieth birthday starting Thursday, with Common performing a free concert on Saturday.

Millennium Park in Chicago celebrates its twentieth birthday starting Thursday, with Common performing a free concert on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millennium Park celebrates its twentieth birthday starting Thursday.

Events run through Sunday and on Saturday night, South Side native Common is scheduled to perform with the Grant Park Orchestra.

A fireworks display will wrap up the fun that night.

RELATED: Grammy Award-winning artist Common to perform free concert at Millennium Park

List of events:

Thursday

-¡Súbelo! will present an evening highlighting the musical tapestry of Latine culture on the Jay Pritzker Pavilion stage.

-Chuwi, a tropical, indie fusion quartet from Puerto Rico merging salsa, boleros, and folk music with flashes of alternative Hip Hop, psychedelic, and electronic.

-Codigo FN,hailing from Sinaloa, Mexico, this Mexican Regional group debuted with intensity on the Billboard charts.

-Fruko y Sus Tesos with special guest Sonora Dinamita featuring Alfredo de la Fe. Acclaimed Salsa band from Colombia Fruko y Sus Tesos performs as part of their 60th anniversary tour.

Friday, July 19

- Grant Park Orchestra will perform Star Wars and More: the Music of John Williams. Enjoy iconic musical selections- costumes welcome.

Saturday, July 20

-

-A full slate of events, culminating in Chicago native, rapper and actor Common performing with the Grant Park Orchestra, followed by a fireworks display.

-Millennium Park Summer Workouts with Pilates and Yoga

-Family-friendly artmaking with Somos Arte in the North Promenade Tent.

-Chicago Physical Theater Festival performances featuring the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team, Alexander D'Amazing, Eric Robinson, and Stephanie Diaz with Gaby Diaz, sharing acrobatic displays, clowning and spectacle, trampoline feats, cicada puppets and more in Wrigley Square.

-Dance performances in the North Promenade Tent

-INT'L CAFE sparks opportunities for cultural exchange by connecting language speakers/signers of all levels for immersive conversations with new friends in the North Promenade Tent.

-Heart of Chicago Soul Club spinning all vinyl, rare and Northern Soul, with Northern Soul Dancing taught by Miss Wolff's Jiving School in the North Promenade Tent.

-Eli's Giant Cheesecake celebrating Millennium Park's 20th Birthday at Cloud Gate. Join the celebration and enjoy free cheesecake.

-A roving performance by Los Pleneros de Don Segundo with horns, vejigantes, cabezudos, and stilt walkers.

-Pop-up Performances by South Shore Drill Team and Ballet Folklorico de Chicago at Cloud Gate.

-Common will perform with the Grant Park Orchestra

-The evening will culminate with a fireworks display to celebrate Millennium Park's 20th Anniversary.

Sunday, July 21

-

-The final day of 20th anniversary programming brings a full day of family-friendly activities, plus a dynamic evening concert featuring an array of award-winning performers as part of the "The S &S Chicago Experience," curated by Steve "Silk" Hurley and Shannon "Skip" Syas.

-Family-friendly programming in North Promenade Tent, Crown Fountain, and Wrigley Square.

-Story hour for families at Crown Fountain.

-The Golden Horse Ranch Band family square dance for all ages in the North Promenade Tent.

-Interactive Drum Circleand instrument making led by Rhythm Revolution at Crown Fountain.

-Wonder Wagon brings large, colorful puppets to Wrigley Square with opportunities for hands-on interaction.

-Dance performances from Chicago artists in the North Promenade Tent.

-INT'L CAFE sparks opportunities for cultural exchange by connecting language speakers/signers of all levels for immersive conversations with new friends in the North Promenade Tent.

-Sonorama DJ collective with free dance lessons in Salsa and Cumbia and open dance party featuring vintage Latin sounds in the North Promenade Tent.

-The S &S Chicago Experience at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion stage curated by Steve "Silk" Hurley and Shannon "Skip" Syas