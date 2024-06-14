Grammy Award-winning artist Common to perform free concert at Millennium Park | How to get seats

Some exciting Millennium Park events are on the horizon. Grammy Award-winning artist Common is set to perform a free concert at Jay Pritzker Pavilion.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millennium Park is celebrating its 20th anniversary in a big way.

They've got a number of performances coming up this summer, including one from Grammy Award-winning artist Common. ABC7's Samantha Chatman sat down with Common to talk about his free concert and what it's like being in his hometown.

Coming back to his hometown is something that never gets old for Common.

"Chicago's one of the best cities in the world, and coming home for me, I feel the love, I feel the sunshine today, the air. I just feel at home!" he said.

Common's first stop was Millennium Park, which will be the venue for his highly-anticipated concert next month in partnership with the city of Chicago.

It is part of Millennium Park's 20th anniversary celebration, a free event that Common says will be an experience like no other.

"People in Chicago, they will enjoy this experience because being in this space," he said. "And having an orchestra, and me being a Chicago artist, I'm going to give the people what they want."

Common will be performing with the Grant Park Orchestra. He met with some of the musicians on Friday about his vision.

"So, you're going to hear these songs in different dimensions and sounds elevated in ways that you never heard before," Common said. "I want this part to be packed. I'm hoping it is people from all parts of Chicago. This is for everybody!"

More than anything, Common says, he wants this special event to inspire and uplift people in his hometown.

"I think sometimes, we in Chicago don't see how amazing we are and what we come from and the potential we have," he said. "We as a people have got to see our beauty, see the possibilities, see our capacity and our greatness."

Common's free concert is happening on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. Seat reservations are required. Click here for more information.