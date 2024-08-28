Storm damage: Doorbell cam captures shocking moment falling tree almost hits cyclist

MILWAUKEE -- Dramatic footage captured the moment a tree came crashing down and nearly hit a cyclist, as thunderstorms hit Illinois and Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

Lorenzo Parker captured CCTV footage that shows a tree falling into the path of a cyclist in Milwaukee, striking a power line on the way down.

The footage captures the cyclist struggling to come to a stop and crashing into the downed tree, before a pedestrian rushes over to help.

Speaking to Storyful, Parker said the cyclist got up after the end of the video and didn't appear to have any injuries.

"He was OK afterwards," Parker said.

Thousands in Illinois and Wisconsin were left without power, after strong storms moved through the area Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm forecast for the area, warning of frequent lightning, 2-inch-sized hail, and winds of up to 75 mph.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.