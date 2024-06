Skimming device found on Minooka gas station pump, police say

Minooka police issue warning after skimming device found on gas station pump this week.

Minooka police issue warning after skimming device found on gas station pump this week.

Minooka police issue warning after skimming device found on gas station pump this week.

Minooka police issue warning after skimming device found on gas station pump this week.

MINOOKA, Ill. (WLS) -- Minooka police have issued an alert after a skimming device was found on a gas pump.

Police say it was found this week on pump number 21 at the Pilot gas station on Ridge Road.

Drivers are being told to keep an eye on their credit card and bank accounts for any discrepancies.

If drivers notice any discrepancies, they are

Anyone who notices a discrepancy and needs to file a police report is asked to call the Minooka police non-emergency number at 815-467-2161.