Misericordia residents 'devastated' after 26-year-old employee killed in Lakeview hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a difficult Monday for many at Chicago Misericordia Heart of Mercy.

In addition to grieving Sister Rosemary, an employee was killed over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash.

TyChina Moore says it has been very sad to tell residents at Misericordia about 26-year-old Brendan Siddall's death. He worked directly with the residents as a direct service professional.

"Very devastated, still in shock. A lot of people who I reached out to, very emotional," Moore said.

Early Saturday morning, Chicago police responded to a crash at 3600 North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. In the northbound lanes, Siddall was struck and killed. The driver did not stop.

Chicago police are looking for a white-colored 2019 Honda Accord, a four-door, sedan with Illinois Plate FH49505.

The victim, Siddall, in addition to working overnights with the residents at Misericordia, was a member of the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus.

The organization issued a statement on Monday, saying, "We mourn the loss of a beautiful soul whose presence made CGMC a more loving and inclusive place. Brendan will be deeply missed, but their spirit will continue to resonate in the music we make and the community we cherish."

At Misericordia, staff members are doing their best to comfort residents who are missing him.

"Brendan came in with a lot of enthusiasm, was really fun, worked well with the residents always had very high energy. Really great guy," Moore said.

The staff is organizing a remembrance of Siddall to help them and the residents with their grief.