Martin Luther King Jr. Day events taking place across Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are many events happening Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The DuSable Museum of African American History holds its annual tribute to Reverend Dr. King.

Some of the events on the schedule include arts and crafts for children and a performance of the show *A King's Journey.*

The day-long celebration runs 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Rainbow Push Coalition holds its annual MLK Breakfast.

The breakfast celebrates Doctor King's legacy alongside the work of Rainbow Push founder Reverend Jesse Jackson.

This year's theme is the Journey of Hope and Healing.

The keynote will be delivered by civil rights leader and environmentalist Ben Jealous of the Sierra Club.

DuPage County hosts its I Have A Dream Unity breakfast.

More than 1,400 people are expected at the sold out event at the Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

The keynote speaker is Fred Gray, who received the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Biden.

Gray is a civil rights attorney who represented Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Junior, and many others who took part in the Montgomery bus boycott.

He also played a role in desegregating schools in Alabama.

The Chicago Park District has special programming at certain locations. Most outdoor ice rinks are open.

The Black Creativity Program starts Monday at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. It's the longest-running exhibition of African-American art in the U.S.

The Chicago History Museum will host a family-focused celebration of reverend king's ongoing influence.