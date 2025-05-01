1 killed in Montgomery crash involving semi, police say

Police are investigating a serious crash Wednesday involving a semi truck and a smaller vehicle at Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive in Montgomery.

Police are investigating a serious crash Wednesday involving a semi truck and a smaller vehicle at Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive in Montgomery.

Police are investigating a serious crash Wednesday involving a semi truck and a smaller vehicle at Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive in Montgomery.

Police are investigating a serious crash Wednesday involving a semi truck and a smaller vehicle at Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive in Montgomery.

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person died in a serious crash Wednesday in the west suburbs, Montgomery police said Thursday morning.

Montgomery police said officers and Oswego fire crews responded to the crash just after 5:15 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive in Montgomery.

Jason Messick of Oswego was driving a black Nissan sedan south on Route 31, police said. A semi truck driver was traveling north on Route 31, and trying to make a left turn, west, onto Caterpillar Drive, police said.

The sedan hit the truck at the intersection, police said. The truck driver tried to avoid the collision, but could not stop in time, police said.

The sedan became pinned under the truck, and Messick was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The roads in the area were closed for several hours, while the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team (KCART) and Illinois State Police investigated.

Illinois State Police, KCART and Montgomery police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Luke Lindholm at 331-212-9050 or by email to llindholm@ci.montgomery.il.us.