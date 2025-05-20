Furniture company reopening after fire destroys Chicago Heights factory

The Morgan Li furniture company reopened on Tuesday after a devastating fire in 2023.

The Morgan Li furniture company reopened on Tuesday after a devastating fire in 2023.

The Morgan Li furniture company reopened on Tuesday after a devastating fire in 2023.

The Morgan Li furniture company reopened on Tuesday after a devastating fire in 2023.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban furniture company was set to reopen more than two years after a massive fire destroyed their factory.

In February 2023, a fire tore through the Morgan Li building in Chicago Heights. The company makes custom furniture and fixtures.

On Tuesday, owners held a grand reopening celebration at a new facility at 1001 Washington Avenue.

"While the damage of the fire is massive, the most important thing is that all our people are safe and accounted for," Morgan Li said at the time of the fire. "Morgan Li is a family-owned and run business and we consider all of our employees an extension of our family."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Chicago Heights fire: Massive blaze breaks out at south suburban furniture factory