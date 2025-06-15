24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
'Mother' Wade's 83rd birthday celebration benefits We Women Empowered Foundation Scholarship Fund

Sunday, June 15, 2025 2:21AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Mother" Josephine Wade used her 83rd birthday celebration on Saturday to help others.

Wade is the owner of Josephine's Southern Cooking near East Street 79th and South Vernon Avenue in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

All proceeds and donations benefited the We Women Empowered Foundation Scholarship Fund.

ABC7 Chicago's President and General Manager John Idler was among those wishing Mother Wade a happy birthday on Saturday.

