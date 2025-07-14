24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Geneva, Illinois ID'd: officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 14, 2025 8:22PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- The motorcyclist who died in a west suburban crash on Sunday morning has been identified, officials said on Monday.

Geneva, Illinois police said other motorists discovered the crash site on Fabyan Parkway, and officers responded just after 6:30 a.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

An investigation indicated that a Sycamore man was driving a motorcycle westbound on Fabyan Parkway, police said. He then veered across the eastbound lanes of traffic, between Wenmoth and Kaneville roads, and hit an embankment.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified him as 40-year-old Eric Gardner.

An official cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, as well as toxicology results, the coroner's office said.

Geneva police, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Kane County Coroner's Office are investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW