Motorcyclist killed in crash in Geneva, Illinois ID'd: officials

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- The motorcyclist who died in a west suburban crash on Sunday morning has been identified, officials said on Monday.

Geneva, Illinois police said other motorists discovered the crash site on Fabyan Parkway, and officers responded just after 6:30 a.m.

An investigation indicated that a Sycamore man was driving a motorcycle westbound on Fabyan Parkway, police said. He then veered across the eastbound lanes of traffic, between Wenmoth and Kaneville roads, and hit an embankment.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified him as 40-year-old Eric Gardner.

An official cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, as well as toxicology results, the coroner's office said.

Geneva police, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Kane County Coroner's Office are investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.