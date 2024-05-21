Motorcycle rider killed after running red light in McKinley Park, Chicago police say

A motorcycle rider died after running a red light and crashing into a Jeep, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A motorcycle rider died on the city's Southwest Side early Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 3400-block of Damen Avenue in McKinley Park.

Police said a man, 21, was riding a motorcycle southbound on Archer Avenue when he ran a red light and crashed into a Jeep SUV at the Damen intersection.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene. No other injuries reported.

It's unknown how fast the rider was going at the time of the crash.

Damen Avenue was partially closed around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday due to the crash.

Chicago police's Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.