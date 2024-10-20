Multiple people wanted for robbery, attempted robbery at 2 CTA Red Line stations: Chicago police

The Chicago Police Department is looking for suspects in a robbery and an attempted robbery at two CTA Red Line stations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for multiple people involved in two separate incidents on the CTA Red Line this month.

Police said a group is wanted for an attempted armed robbery.

It happened Oct. 9 at the Red Line station on 47th Street.

Police say the group threatened a person on the train with a knife before macing them and trying to take their belongings.

About 30 minutes before that, police said, a group took a rider's belongings at the Red Line station on 87th Street.

It appears that some of the same people were involved in both incidents based off the pictures from police.

ABC7 is told all of them are between the ages of 18 and 25.

Police asked anyone with information to call them.

