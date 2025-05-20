Naperville parents debate over trans student's participation in track meet: 'This is about a child'

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Parents engaged in heated debate at Monday evening's Naperville Community Unit School District 203 Board meeting.

"This is not about politics. This is about people. This is about a child," one speaker said.

It came days after a track meet for Naperville middle school students elicited objections from some parents.

"I was actually shocked. At first, I couldn't believe it. I started talking to other parents, and it's like, is this really happening?" said Marie Davis.

Davis and Doug Krein's seventh-grade daughter was among those who competed, they say, against a transgender female student-athlete who won multiple girls' events that day.

"It's pretty upsetting to see your kid distraught out there, trying to do her best, and doesn't really have a shot," Krein said.

"A school system that values every student is what we demand and expect," another speaker said.

The district declined to comment on the controversy, telling ABC7, "In accordance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and district policy, we cannot and will not share personal or identifiable information about any student."

"No girl should be denied participating in a conference championship because a genetic boy is taking that spot," a speaker said.

Awake Illinois has now filed a U.S. Department of Education civil rights complaint against the district, alleging a violation of Title IX, which prohibits "sex-based discrimination."

"I hope they freeze every dollar of the $8.9 million you've budgeted for 2026 until you abide by Title IX," said Shannon Adcock with Awake Illinois.

At the meeting, no action was taken regarding the district's policies governing transgender students.

"Thank you for doing your job and upholding Illinois law," another speaker said.

Monday night's turnout was so large, they had to set up a overflow room.

