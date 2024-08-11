Navy Pier to host inaugural 'Taste of Sunshine' to celebrate small local eateries

Sunshine Enterprises is hosting its inaugural "Taste of Sunshine" on Wednesday August 14 at Navy Pier.

Sunshine Enterprises is hosting its inaugural "Taste of Sunshine" on Wednesday August 14 at Navy Pier.

Sunshine Enterprises is hosting its inaugural "Taste of Sunshine" on Wednesday August 14 at Navy Pier.

Sunshine Enterprises is hosting its inaugural "Taste of Sunshine" on Wednesday August 14 at Navy Pier.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago organization is helping shine a light on small businesses that often go unnoticed.

Sunshine Enterprises is hosting its inaugural "Taste of Sunshine" on Wednesday August 14 at Navy Pier.

20 food vendors will be on hand, cooking up a storm at the Chicago landmark from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The mission of Sunshine Enterprises is to empower high-potential entrepreneurs living in under-resourced neighborhoods, to grow their business and transform their communities.

The organization currently serves hundreds of unique entrepreneurs throughout Chicagoland, at hubs across the city.

"Taste of Sunshine" is just one way Sunshine Enterprises hopes to spark growth for local eateries and help them reach their full potential.

The event is free, but food will be available for purchase. Cash will not be accepted. Debit, credit and electronic payments will only be accepted.

