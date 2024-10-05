New video shows police shoot, kill suspect in father's murder after chase from Plano ends in Aurora

70-year-old man shot to death by his son after apparent home invasion in Plano, family tells ABC7

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The 911 calls and police body camera footage connected to a deadly police shooting and a murder in the west suburbs last week have been released.

The family of a 70-year-old homicide victim told ABC7 that the victim's adult son was the suspect in the fatal Plano shooting on September 27 who later died in the officer-involved shooting in Aurora.

A man had called 911 from Plano after he noticed some of his personal guns were missing from his home, audio released Friday shows. A few moments later, the homeowner could be heard shouting and there's a loud bang. That's when police said 70-year-old Russell Novak was shot dead.

A Plano police officer got to the home as someone was backing a vehicle out of the garage. Another officer spotted the suspect and started to follow the vehicle.

The chase continues for quite some time. From Plano, officers followed the suspect into Yorkville, Oswego and then to Aurora, ending at the intersection of Eola Road and Route 34.

That's when the suspect got out of the car holding a gun, police body camera footage shows.

Police said the suspect pointed his weapon at both a Plano police officer and a Kendall County deputy. They returned fire and the suspect later died.

Illinois State Police are still investigating the case.