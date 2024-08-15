New DMV+ opens in Melrose Park, making it the first 'One-Stop-Shop' in the state

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias transformed its Melrose Park DMV to a DMV+ making it a "One-Stop-Shop" design.

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A first of its kind DMV opened in the west suburbs on Thursday.

The new concept includes services that would otherwise require an in-person visit to an office in downtown Chicago or Springfield.

It combines both drivers and vehicle services from one counter.

The methos should free up space for additional service stations and appointments to accommodate more customers.

The new facility is located at 1903 North Manheim in Melrose Park.

