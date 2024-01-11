WATCH LIVE

Illinois Secretary of State urges drivers to use 'Skip the Line' online program for DMV appointments

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 11, 2024 7:12PM
The Illinois Secretary of State is pushing drivers to "skip the lines" at the DMV and go online for services.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Secretary of State made a push Thursday to urge drivers to "skip the lines" at the DMV and go online for services.

Alexi Giannoulias held a news conference Downtown to unveil enhancements to his office's website.

Giannoulias said most people who need to renew their drivers license, change their address or update their license plates can do so on the online portal.

Doing these tasks online can save time spent in long lines at the DMV.

Earlier this week.. a fourth seniors only dmv opened in bridgeview.

READ MORE | New walk-in senior DMV facilities now open after secretary of state appointments program launched

