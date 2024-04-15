First-ever DMV location opens in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood

A new Illinois DMV location is now open in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood at 2250 South Canal Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chinese culture was on full display on Monday, celebrating the grand opening of a DMV location in Chinatown.

Located at 2250 South Canal Street, it is the first-ever secretary of state facility in the neighborhood.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias was on-hand to cut the ribbon, saying the new DMV will be a more convenient location for many Chicago residents.

"For too long, customers on Chicago's bustling South Side have had to travel to other areas of the city and suburbs to obtain services that our office provides," Giannoulias said.

Giannoulias said no appointment is needed at the facility.

It is a one-stop shop that offers a more streamlined experience where customers can apply for a Real ID, renew their driver's license and vehicle registration, join the organ and tissue donor registry, register to vote and more.

"Customers were forced to follow an illogical and inefficient path through our state's DMV facilities," Giannoulias said.

Alderwoman Nicole Lee, who represents the 11th Ward, said bringing the new DMV to Chinatown had been a longtime effort of stakeholders in the community.

"It's an incredible signal to our community of the importance of our growing community. We're the only growing Chinatown nationwide and Asian American represent the fastest-growing minority group in Illinois and across the United States," Lee said.

Customers will be helped by employees who speak Mandarin, Cantonese and Spanish.

"When you have services in the community that meet the need in language, it is very, very important to celebrate," said 12th District State Sen. Celia Villanueva.

Giannoulias said he hopes to implement the same one stop shop model at other DMVs around the state.

