Chicago native Danny Ramirez speaks on experience acting in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

The new Marvel movie 'Captain America: Brave New World' cast includes Chicago native Danny Ramirez. He spoke about his experience with the film.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Captain America: Brave New World" opens this week, featuring a champion of the Marvel Universe as you've never seen him before.

Chicago native Danny Ramirez plays the superhero's new "falcon," Joaquin Torres.

He said it's a role that gives his career wings.

"What's up, Chicago? I got you on a tattoo on my wrist," Ramirez said.

Ramirez was born in Chicago, and still has family in the area.

He talked about his role in the new "Captain America."

"Joaquin's a very eager, youthful ball of energy, who can't wait to impress his hero. He's always looked up to Sam Wilson, and the ability, and the chance, and the dream and privilege he has to be able to work alongside him. I think he wakes up every day, and is just pinching himself," Ramirez said. "It's giving someone more responsibility and care amidst having the burden of carrying the shield. It's humanizing responsibility in this beautiful way. Pound for pound it's the biggest franchise that has ever existed. It's modern myth-making. I think it's really up there; it's a privilege and honor to be invited back into this caliber and type of stories. And the actors I get to play with, the themes themselves, the themes I get to explore."

Ramirez said his heroes were athletes and musicians.

"This is the way I get out; this is what I'm able to do in these avenues. I think for me it's giving people permission and representation," he said.

Ramirez also said he's a Bulls fan, and he's rooting for the Bears' new hires.

The first showings of "Captain America: Brave New World" begin Thursday afternoon.