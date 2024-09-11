Indiana corporal will not survive injuries from Illinois shootout, will donate organs: officials

SHELDON, Ill. (WLS) -- A corporal with a northwest Indiana sheriff's office will not survive his injuries after being injured in a shootout in Sheldon, Illinois.

Corporal Brandon Schreiber is a five-year veteran with the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

He was shot last week after pursuing an armed suspect with a suspected hostage from Illinois. An officer shot and killed that suspect, identified as 37-year-old Andrew Roselius.

Schreiber is an organ donor, and the department says his sacrifice in the line of duty will help save others.

Police did not find a hostage inside Roselius' vehicle. Illinois State Police are investigating the shootout.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

