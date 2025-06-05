Nintendo Switch 2 launch, after an 8 year wait, draws big lines across world

TOKYO -- Eager customers lined up outside electronics stores hours in advance in Tokyo on Thursday to collect their pre-ordered Nintendo Switch 2 video game consoles.

The much anticipated Switch2 is an upgrade to its eight-year-old predecessor with new social features meant to draw players into online gaming. The new consoles were sold through a competitive lottery system that Nintendo said got about 2.2 million applications in Japan alone.

Outside the official draw, some retailers offered their own lotteries to pre-order the devices.

Koji Takahashi was among those who missed out on the official draw but he was selected in the second round of a lottery held by a major electronics retailer in Japan.

He was first in line waiting outside the store, arriving four hours ahead of its opening. He hoped to secure a limited supply of Nintendo accessories to buy along with his pre-ordered Switch 2.

"I feel very sorry for those who weren't successful in the lottery. But I also had tough time getting this far, so I hope they forgive me!" Takahashi said.

The new console comes with a larger and higher resolution screen than its predecessor, with improved processing power, offering smoother and more vivid graphics.

Some gamers camped out for hours at a Best Buy in Skokie. They said it's all worth it despite the console's $450 price tag.

"Eight years since they released a new console and now it's time to get the new one," said one gamer.

"I've been here for like 10 hours....It's worth it," one gamer said.

Dozens of people also lined up at a Best Buy location in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood.

Nintendo has said it expects to sell 15 million Switch 2 consoles for the fiscal year through March 2026.

The company has promised to roll out attractive software for the Switch 2 later this year, including "The Legend of Zelda" games, a Pokemon title and a Kirby game, as well as offerings from outside software companies.

Nintendo is capitalizing on the launch with the opening of a store in San Francisco and the Super Nintendo World amusement facility in Orlando, Florida, both set for this month.

