North Riverside Park Mall fire temporarily closes shopping center, sends black smoke into air

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire at a west suburban mall shut down a food court Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen above North Riverside Park Mall Thursday, after a fire broke out at a food court eatery, the spokeswoman said.

North Riverside Fire Department, along with neighboring fire departments, were quickly able to contain the fire and minimize damage, she said.

No one was injured, and one food court eatery was impacted.

The mall reopened later Thursday, but the food court was expected to reopen Friday.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

"We are very grateful to the village of North Riverside, the North Riverside Fire and Police Departments, and surrounding areas' support for their swift action. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate the support of our customers, retailers and service providers," the mall spokeswoman said.

The mall is located at 7501 Cermak Road in North Riverside.