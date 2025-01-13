Man fatally shot by North Riverside police was having mental episode, family says

Family members of Jose Evans are questioning why he was killed by North Riverside police in a shooting Sunday.

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Family members are questioning why police in North Riverside shot and killed a man.

They said 42-year-old Jose Evans of Crest Hill was killed in the shooting.

Cellphone video from a witness at the scene shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

Audible gunfire captured on video Evans is seen with two knives in his hands, ducking from gunshots as he runs from officers.

The bullets that went flying Sunday afternoon pierced the windows of several cars parked in front of an apartment complex near Cermak and 3rd Avenue in North Riverside.

Police said they were called here for a disturbance and an officer shot Evans in defense of someone at the scene. The 42-year-old later died at the hospital.

"Somebody has to take accountability," Evans' cousin, Jesus Sanchez, said. " Obviously if he's running away, there's no threat there."

Evans' family said he was there visiting his girlfriend and suffering from a mental episode when officers arrived.

"I want to know what happened, my son is mentally ill and he got shot," Evans' mother Donne Evans said. "I came to the hospital and they won't even let me see him."

They understand he was armed with knives but question why officers couldn't use less lethal tactics to diffuse the situation.

"We understand they had to diffuse the threat," Sanchez said. "But if he was attacking the officers it would be all force - but he was running away. Got shot in the back"

A neighbor who witnessed the whole thing said Evans was walking around with knives "as big as his head," he describes and officers appeared to have acted in defense.

Police said the responding officers were wearing body cameras at the time. Evans' family would like to see that bodycam video. In the meantime, the State Police Public Integrity Task Force is now investigating the shooting.