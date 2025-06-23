North suburban officials call for more water safety resources on Lake Michigan beaches

Experts urged people to take extra caution on Lake Michigan after multiple tragic incidents in the water over the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several fire departments are imploring local and state officials to fund necessary resources for the Winthrop beach front.

They say an uptick of those going to the beach has led to more drownings.

Fire officials said they have one rescue boat that has to cover a six-and-a-half mile stretch - making it nearly impossible to handle the spike in calls of those getting stuck in the water.

"The creme de la creme is having lifeguards out here for six and a half miles," Winthrop Harbor Fire Chief Rocco Campanella said. "It's probably not going to happen."

They call themselves the cleaner uppers after a disaster happens and are pleading for more resources.

"The state of Illinois invested $73 million in the Lake Michigan beaches and shoreline stabilization," Campanella said. "Not a single cent of that $73 million was allocated to public safety."

It's that lack of support, fire chiefs from Beach Park, Zion and Winthrop Harbor, say are leading to disaster incidents. Just last Tuesday, a 20-year-old man from Waukegan drowned in these waters.

Since 2023, fire officials said they've also responded to 31 water emergencies.

"Whereas from 2016 to 2022, 32 incidents, so almost the same amount of responses in the last two years to the stretch of beach as the preceding seven," Zion Fire Chief Justin Stried said.

A boat from 1985 is currently they only rescue one they have. The chiefs say they need

A new rescue boat capable of handling waves over two feet costing $750,000, more personnel to handle rescues costing $150,000 and seasonal staff to roam beaches during the peak season which costs another $150,000.

"Yesterday, the buoy was registering high 40s, I want to say 47 degrees," Matt Bruns, who lives in the area, said. "You know, at that time, survival without a life jacket or any type of flotation device is a matter of 15 to 20 minutes."

Those who live and regularly boat in these waters say they agree, that the fire department needs more resources.

"They need the appropriate equipment to keep people safe. There's too many people in the water," Dezirae Bruns said.

With thousands coming to the beachfront for the summer, the departments say the funding support is crucial.

"Public safety is not optional, it's essential," Campanella said.

