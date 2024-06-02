Northern Illinois Food Bank kicks-off 2024 free summer meals program for kids

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Northern Illinois Food Bank will begin its Summer Food Service Program on the first Monday of June.

The Food Research an Action Center reports one in 11 kids who receive free or reduced-price lunch during the school year, are at risk for summer hunger, the food bank said.

The program provides free breakfasts, lunches, and snacks to youth programs throughout 13 counties in suburban and rural Northern Illinois.

The meals will be distributed and must be consumed, at designated community sites, including at select park districts, churches, schools, and community centers.

Summer Meal sites run from June 3 to August 16.

Meals on the Move will begin on Monday at four different park sites across Aurora.

The program provides free summer lunches to kids and teens 18 and under.

The sites are open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to noon or 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., depending on the site.

All lunches need to be eaten on-site at the park and may not be taken home. There is no cost, no registration, and no ID required.

Weekend lunches for kids will also be available.

Meals on the Move runs through August 9.

To find a location near you for either program, visit www.solvehungertoday.org/child-nutrition-programs.

Or call (800) 359-2163, or text "Food" or "Comida" to 304-304.