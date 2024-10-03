WATCH LIVE

Northern Illinois University leading study of hail in thunderstorms

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Greg Dutra WLS logo
Thursday, October 3, 2024 12:05AM
Northern Illinois University weather department Atmospheric Science Professor Victor Gensini is helping lead a study on hail and thunderstorms.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the biggest hazards in a thunderstorm is hail.

Northern Illinois University in DeKalb is part of a new mission to learn more about the weather event that causes billions of dollars worth of damage every year.

The study is all part of being Climate Ready.

Atmospheric Science Professor Victor Gensini is helping to lead the study. He joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about the study.

More information about NIU's weather study can be found here.

