Northwestern College in Oak Lawn abruptly shuts down after 122 years

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern College, which is located in the south suburbs, has abruptly shut down after 122 years in operation.

The Oak Lawn school made the announcement that it has shut down and closed its doors as of Saturday, July 6.

The decision to close the college was made because of financial reasons, a statement from school officials said.

Northwestern College issued the following statement about the closure.

"The difficult decision to cease Northwestern College's operations as of July 6, 2024, was made by the college's administration, after careful analysis of its current and projected fiscal position. Throughout its over 122-year history, Northwestern College has provided in-demand degree and diploma programs to enable students to obtain employment in in-demand professions. Northwestern's exceptional curriculum and instructors helped thousands of individuals obtain their personal and family financial goals. Northwestern College has supplied highly skilled professionals to the Chicago area for over 122 years, and while we are saddened by the need to end our educational mission, we will maintain our legacy in the thousands of graduates that have been part of our history."

Northwestern College students can find more information about their next steps on the Illinois Higher Board of Education's website.

No further information about the closure was immediately available.