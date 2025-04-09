Trump officials freeze $790 million in federal funding for Northwestern, according to report

Donald Trump officials are freezing $790 million in Northwestern federal funding, along with $1 billion in Cornell University funds, a report says.

Donald Trump officials are freezing $790 million in Northwestern federal funding, along with $1 billion in Cornell University funds, a report says.

Donald Trump officials are freezing $790 million in Northwestern federal funding, along with $1 billion in Cornell University funds, a report says.

Donald Trump officials are freezing $790 million in Northwestern federal funding, along with $1 billion in Cornell University funds, a report says.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern University is acknowledging that a significant portion of its federal funding is in danger on Tuesday.

The New York Times is reporting that both NU and Cornell have had funding paused amid civil rights investigations.

For Northwestern, $790 million could be at stake.

In a statement, NU says it has not been told anything official by the White House, but that the funds at stake are critical.

SEE ALSO | Northwestern University, Illinois Wesleyan among 60 schools under investigation for antisemitism

The school says those funds drive innovative and life-saving research, such as its development of the world's smallest pacemaker and advancements in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

The university said, in part, "This type of research is now at jeopardy. The University has fully cooperated with investigations by both the Department of Education and Congress."

READ MORE | Northwestern University among 5 colleges in Trump probe by Education Dept. over alleged antisemitism

Northwestern has faced questions over its handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations last year, and how it has policed antisemitism on campus.

The New York Times is reporting that the funding being paused at Northwestern covers grants and contracts with the departments of Agriculture, Defense, Education and Health and Human Services.

ABC7 has reached out to the White House and the Department of Education for comment, but did not immediately hear back.