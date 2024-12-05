Man accused of shooting, killing Oak Park police Detective Allan Reddins due in court

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The man accused of the shooting death of a Oak Park officer is due in court on Thursday.

Detective Allan Reddins, 40, was shot and killed last Friday, when confronting a man who had allegedly left a bank nearby with a gun.

37-year-old Jerrell Thomas of Chicago faces first degree murder charges along with attempted murder of a peace officer.

Thomas was allegedly seen leaving the bank with a gun before he was approached by Reddins and other officers/

When officers asked the suspect to show his hands, he brandished a gun.

Investigators say that's when Thomas shot Reddins leaving him with critical injuries. Reddins died at the hospital hours later.

Police say Thomas had a previous criminal history, with multiple arrests, including aggravated battery to a police officer.

Thomas did not appear as previously scheduled in court Monday because he is still in the hospital.

He was also shot in the incident Friday. His court date was rescheduled to on Thursday.

Reddins, a five-year veteran, was the first Oak Park officer to lose his life in the line-of-duty in 86 years.

The candlelight vigil will happen on Friday Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 123 Madison St.

Police Chief Shatonya Johnson and Village President Vicki Scaman are expected to speak.

A wake begins at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Apostolic Church of God, located at 6320 S. Dorchester Ave. in Chicago.

Jerell Thomas, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in connection with the shooting.

For those interested in donating to support a fund for the Reddins family, Oak Park Lodge #8, Fraternal Order of Police, is currently collecting donations via Zelle to the following email address: oakparklodge8@gmail.com.

A QR code to contribute via Zelle is also available at www.oak-park.us/reddins.

Money raised will go directly to a financial account that has been set up by the Fraternal Order of Police in support of the Reddins the family, in particular for his son who attends college out of state and his mother who is receiving medical treatment, Oak Park officials said.

For more information, contact Lodge 8 Secretary Joseph Nash at oakparklodge8@gmail.com.

The Reddins family said in a statement Wednesday, "The Family of Detective Allan Reddins mourns the loss of their father, son, brother and friend. Allan was a proud father of his son, an honor student at Morehouse College, who states, 'my dad is my hero and now my guardian angel. I am now more determined than ever to continue to make both of my parents proud.'