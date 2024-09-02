Man charged in Back of the Yards mass shooting that killed 9-year-old girl, wounded 10 others: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a mass shooting that killed a child and wounded 10 other people on the city's South Side back in April, Chicago police said.

Police said 39-year-old Chicago man Octaviano Romero has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and 10 counts of attempted murder, among other charges, in connection with the shooting that happened at a family gathering on the evening of April 19.

The gunfire broke out in the Back of the Yards neighborhood near 52nd Street and South Damen Avenue. Surveillance video obtained by ABC7 shows three shooters opening fire.

Ariana Molina, 9, was killed in the shooting.

The adult victims included two men, ages 36 and 38, and five women, ages 19, 26, 30, 36 and 40. Three boys, ages 1, 8 and 9, were also injured.

Police did not immediately provide further information about their investigation on Monday.

