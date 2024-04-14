8 shot in Back of the Yards; 7-year-old girl killed; 2 boys, ages 1 and 7, critically injured: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight people were shot, including at least three children, Saturday evening on Chicago's South Side. A girl was killed in the shooting.

The shooting happened near 52nd Street and South Damen Avenue, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago Police Department officials said.

Officers responded to the a ShotSpotter alert for 18 gunshot rounds at the location, police said at a Saturday evening press conference. They discovered multiple people shot and performed live-saving measures on the victims.

The victims included five adults and three children, police said. The adult victims' ages ranged from 19 to 40.

A 1-year-old boy was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A 7-year-old boy was also shot multiple times and left with critical injuries. A 7-year-old girl was shot in the head and was later pronounced dead.

No further details about the shooting or the victims were immediately available.

A Chicago shooting Saturday left eight people shot, including three children, near 52nd Street and Damen in Back of the Yards, fire officials said.

ABC7 has reached out to Chicago police for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for further updates.