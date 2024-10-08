WATCH LIVE

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on Apple

By Nishka Dhawan
Tuesday, October 8, 2024 2:52PM
Shop the best Apple deals now.
Amazon/Nishka Dhawan

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Prime Big Deal Days are here and there are a ton of tech deals, deals under $100 and beauty deals to be found. If you're looking for something brand-specific, Apple products are usually heavily discounted during the sale. Find the best October Prime Day Apple deals below.

Shop now before these deals expire tomorrow.

Best Apple deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale

32% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

  • $168.99
  • $249

    Apple AirPods are some of the best wireless buds you can buy with both active noise cancellation and transparency modes, plus a sweat-resistant build. Shop now for 32% off.

    28% off
    Amazon

    Apple AirPods Max

    • $394.99
    • $549

      These over-ear headphones also have both transparency and noise cancellation, plus up to a 20-hour battery life - shop them now on sale.

      26% off
      Amazon

      Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

      • $219.99
      • $299

        This wearable can help you track various health stats, including workout goals, heart rate and more. It's a great starter smartwatch from Apple and is currently 26% off.

        22% off
        Amazon

        Apple 2024 MacBook Air

        • $849
        • $1099

          MacBook Airs are super lightweight and this one has an HD camera and up to 256 GB of storage. Get that laptop now for 23% off.

          * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

          Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
