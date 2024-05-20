Drivers caught parking on shoulder near O'Hare airport could soon face $100 fines, traffic cameras

Parking at O'Hare airport can be challenging at times, but those pulling over illegally on the shoulder nearby could soon face fines and cameras.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Drivers caught parking on the shoulder near O'Hare airport could soon face $100 fines, as a bipartisan bill heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.

In response to reports of dangerous conditions around the airport, Illinois lawmakers passed legislation prohibiting drivers from stopping their vehicles on the shoulder of the road anywhere within a half-mile radius of O'Hare, a news release from Senate President Don Harmon's office said.

The measure also directs the Illinois Tollway Authority to install automated traffic safety cameras within the half-mile radius, the release said.

"O'Hare is one of the busiest airports in the country," said Harmon, D-Oak Park, in a statement. "With thousands of cars coming through daily, obstructions on the roadway present a threat to drivers, passengers and pedestrians."

The legislation was a bipartisan effort, originally introduced in the Illinois House by Rep. Brad Stephens, R-Rosemont.

"This initiative is a proactive measure to ensure motorist safety on 190 and I-90 near the entrance to O'Hare Airport. Countless drivers have been parking on the shoulders of these roadways awaiting traveler arrivals instead of using the conveniently located cell phone lots within the airport property," Stephens said. "We can't station officers in these areas to address this safety issue as it's not an efficient use of manpower, so I am happy to sponsor this measure in hopes that we have addressed an issue prior to anyone being injured or killed."

House Bill 5408 passed the Senate 50-5 and the House 106-1, and will now be sent to the governor's desk, ABC7 Chicago news partner the Daily Herald reported.

O'Hare has a free cellphone lot at 560 N. Bessie Coleman Drive, a free Kiss n' Fly location at the Multi-Modal Facility, pickup and drop-off at terminals and $3-an-hour parking.

Visit flychicago.com/ohare/tofrom/dropoff for more information.