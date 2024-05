United, American airlines reach agreement with city to rebuild Terminal 2 at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An agreement has been reached to rebuild Terminal 2 at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

The plans call for creating a new global terminal along with two new concourses.

United Airlines and American Airlines had raised concerns about the cost.

But now, they say they've reached a deal with the city.

