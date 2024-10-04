Gold medalist Shamier Little makes return to Lindblom HS

A 2024 Olympic gold medalist is making Chicago proud as well as her alma mater!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lindblom Math and Science Academy students got a surprise worthy of a gold medal Friday morning.

Olympian Shamier Little, a Lindblom graduate, returned and is hoping to make her mark on these rising students.

Homecoming celebrations came a day early at Lindblom Math and Science Academy in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

"It feels surreal," Little said." I think the moment is going to hit me when I see everybody at one."

Little was welcomed back to her alma mater. She recently took home a gold medal in the 4 X 400 meter relay and a silver in the 4 X 400 meter mixed relay in the Paris Games and is a 2013 graduate of Lindblom.

"Believe anything is possible," Little said. "I hope is has a lasting impression."

Little shared words of encouragement this morning with Lindblom students who packed the school's auditorium.

Her biggest cheerleader, her mom Tiffany Mayfield, was in the front row.

"It feels great, it feels great," Mayfield said. "It's like a mom's dream when you see those Olympic commercials and you get goosebumps watching and you're screaming, you're screaming - that was me."

She even let one student don her gold and silver medals.

"She was just fun to be with," retired Lindblom JROTC instructor Dan Lawson Jr. said. At that age, she was enjoying high school."

Lawson Jr. worked with Shamier while she was a student at Lindblom. He said it's her work ethic that set her apart.

"I think it gives them hope," Lawson Jr. said. "I think it's important young athletes understand what goes into getting to college, or to the pros."

A homecoming surprise for the record books.