On 'Welcome to Wrexham,' women's soccer team takes center field this week

So far this season, "Welcome to Wrexham" has focused mostly on Wrexham's men soccer team and the wild ride they've been on since their historic promotion. In episode 3, the show focuses on the women's team, which also secured a promotion last season. On The Red Carpet caught up with Gemma Owen, Head of Wrexham's Women's Football Operations.

"We've had a very good season, we've been really pleased with how it's gone but there have been losses, there have been difficulties," Owen said.

Episode 3 shows members of the women's team facing some tough competition while getting used to a rigorous new schedule. They're having to find a balance between football, which is now a career, their other jobs and their home lives. We'll see how it all plays out as the season moves forward.

"Ultimately, we've come through the season and we're fantastically pleased with how we've done," Owen continued. "And hopefully that comes across and you know people realize that there's a lot of work that's gone into this season, lots of highs, lots of lows but ultimately we've come out to the end of it and we're really pleased and proud with how we've done this season and we're very excited to see what comes next!"

Wrexham AFC is co-owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. When On The Red Carpet spoke to them ahead of this season's premiere, McElhenney was quick to highlight the women's team's successes.

"They started the league just like they ended last year, which was coming out firing on all cylinders," McElhenney said. "Del Morgan, our keeper, is an absolute beast. Rosie Hughes is a straight killer. We're just so proud of them and they're doing really, really well so far."

"They've been nothing short of brilliant with us, from the minute they took over," Owen said. "They mentioned us in the mission statement and they wanted to make sure they supported us and they've done exactly what they said they would do."

Episode 3 of "Welcome to Wrexham" airs Thursday on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station