Chicago holds title of rattiest city in America for 10th year in a row by Orkin pest control

Los Angeles rats come in 2nd to Windy City's
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago was dubbed the "rattiest" city in the U.S. for the tenth consecutive year, according to Orkin.
Los Angeles maintained the No. 2 ranking, and New York stayed in third.
San Francisco passes Washington, D.C. for fourth place, according to the list.
Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Each fall, mice and other rodents invade an estimated 21 million homes in the United States, Orkin said. They typically enter homes between October and February looking for food, water and shelter from the cold.
"Rodents multiply swiftly and when an infestation is left unattended, they can cause extensive damage to homes and yards," said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. "Rats are capable of squeezing into spaces through holes as small as a quarter, which makes it especially important to seal cracks from the outside."
Here is how the top 10 looks:
1. Chicago
2. Los Angeles
3. New York
4. San Francisco
5. Washington, D.C.
6. Denver
7. Philadelphia
8. Detroit
9. Baltimore
10. Cleveland
Orkin recommends the following tips to help prevent rats and mice in and around the home: