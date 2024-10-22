Los Angeles rats come in 2nd to Windy City's

Chicago holds title of rattiest city in America for 10th year in a row by Orkin pest control

Chicago was ranked the "rattiest city" by Orkin pest control for the 9th straight year.

We're No. 1! Chicago ranked most rat-infested city 9th year in a row

We're No. 1! Chicago ranked most rat-infested city 9th year in a row Chicago was ranked the "rattiest city" by Orkin pest control for the 9th straight year.

We're No. 1! Chicago ranked most rat-infested city 9th year in a row Chicago was ranked the "rattiest city" by Orkin pest control for the 9th straight year.

We're No. 1! Chicago ranked most rat-infested city 9th year in a row Chicago was ranked the "rattiest city" by Orkin pest control for the 9th straight year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago was dubbed the "rattiest" city in the U.S. for the tenth consecutive year, according to Orkin.

Los Angeles maintained the No. 2 ranking, and New York stayed in third.

San Francisco passes Washington, D.C. for fourth place, according to the list.

Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Each fall, mice and other rodents invade an estimated 21 million homes in the United States, Orkin said. They typically enter homes between October and February looking for food, water and shelter from the cold.

"Rodents multiply swiftly and when an infestation is left unattended, they can cause extensive damage to homes and yards," said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. "Rats are capable of squeezing into spaces through holes as small as a quarter, which makes it especially important to seal cracks from the outside."

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

READ ALSO | Chicago voted best big city by Condé Nast traveler magazine for 8th year in a row

Here is how the top 10 looks:

1. Chicago

2. Los Angeles

3. New York

4. San Francisco

5. Washington, D.C.

6. Denver

7. Philadelphia

8. Detroit

9. Baltimore

10. Cleveland

Orkin recommends the following tips to help prevent rats and mice in and around the home:

Do not leave out food. Small crumbs and garbage are popular food sources, as are dry goods such as grains and cereals. These should be kept in sealed metal or glass containers to prevent contamination.

Avoid cluttered spaces. Cardboard objects prove attractive to rodents, as they tend to chew them up for use in their nests.

Do not let the landscaping run wild. Tall grass with adequate harborages, such as woodpiles next to the house, can be ideal habitats for rodents. Tree branches in contact with homes can also offer rodents easy access to the upper levels of your home where they may find a way into the attic.

Inspect both inside and outside your home for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.