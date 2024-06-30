Chicago boy battling leukemia raises money for pediatric cancer research with lemonade stand

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A three-year-old boy battling leukemia hosted his first lemonade stand Saturday to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Louis Gottschalk and his family set up the stand in Chicago's North Park neighborhood.

They hoped to raise $5,000 for pediatric cancer, which is historically underfunded compared with other cancers.

Louis's mother said they've raised about thirty-seven-hundred dollars, but people can still donate online.

Donations can be made on the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation website.