ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: May 17, 2024

The 2024 NFL Schedule is out, and it's giving Chicago Bears fans even more reason to get hyped for the upcoming season. Sam Panayotovich is with Dionne to break down the Bears schedule and the early odds on some of their games and the big matchups in the league.

The WNBA kicked off their season this week. There were mixed results for the Chicago Sky and it was a disappointing beginning for rookie Catlin Clark. Also the NBA's Combine was in Chicago this week and we talk with two Illini players hoping to make the jump to the NBA.

We checked in on the Chicago Cubs, who are battling a hitting slump and some injuries right now. The White Sox, after a disastrous start, have made improvements over the past week. Also, Pro Softball remains in Chicago for a while. We checked in with some of the best players in the league that you can see in the city.

Northwestern Lacrosse continues their march toward another championship. We heard from them after they advanced to another Final Four.

Dionne wrapped up the show with a look ahead to this week in Chicago sports.