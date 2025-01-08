Palatine man sentenced 6 years in 2023 DUI crash that killed Wauconda HS teacher

Guillermo Salgado has been charged with DUI after killing Wauconda High School teacher Bob Gillen in a head-on Wheeling car crash earlier this month, officials said.

Guillermo Salgado has been charged with DUI after killing Wauconda High School teacher Bob Gillen in a head-on Wheeling car crash earlier this month, officials said.

Guillermo Salgado has been charged with DUI after killing Wauconda High School teacher Bob Gillen in a head-on Wheeling car crash earlier this month, officials said.

Guillermo Salgado has been charged with DUI after killing Wauconda High School teacher Bob Gillen in a head-on Wheeling car crash earlier this month, officials said.

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A Palatine man pleaded guilty on Friday in a DUI crash that killed a high school teacher in the north suburbs in 2023, court records show.

Guillermo Salgado pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI causing an accident/death. He was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He must serve 85% of this sentence. He'll get credit for 382 days already served.

READ MORE | Wauconda High School teacher killed in head-on crash remembered as 'caring, dedicated'

The teacher, who was killed Dec. 10, 2023, in Wheeling, was identified as Robert Gillen.

Police said the crash happened at 2:15 a.m. on East Palatine Road near Wheeling Road.

Salgado was intoxicated while driving east on Palatine Road when he traveled into the westbound lanes, striking an oncoming vehicle and killing Gillen, police said.

Wauconda Community Unit School District #118 said Gillen was a math teacher at Wauconda High School.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.