WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 dead after head-on collision in Wheeling; driver suspected of DUI, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, December 10, 2023 2:15PM
1 dead after head-on collision in Wheeling: police
EMBED <>More Videos

One person has died after a head-on car crash in Wheeling, and a driver is suspected of DUI, police said.

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a head-on collision Sunday morning in north suburban Wheeling.

The crash happened at 2:15 a.m. on East Palatine Road near Wheeling Road, police said.

A suspected intoxicated driver was traveling eastbound on Palatine Road when they traveled into the westbound lanes, striking an oncoming vehicle and killing its driver.

The deceased driver is 53 years old, police said. No further information about their identity was immediately available.

Each vehicle has two occupants, police said. One person was seriously injured.

Wheeling police continue to investigate with the assistance of the Northwest Suburban Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction .

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW