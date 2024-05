Palestinian flag raised at Daley Plaza in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- American Muslims for Palestine raised the Palestinian flag Saturday afternoon at Daley Plaza.

The group said they wanted to show solidarity with those who have been suffering since the start of the Israel-Hamas War.

They said the flag raising symbolizes the Palestinian people finding unity in adversity.

