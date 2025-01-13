Large fire breaks out at house in Palos Park

A Palos Park fire broke out at a house in the 1200-block of South 81st Avenue on Monday evening, police said.

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A large fire broke out at a house in the south suburbs on Monday evening, police said.

Police and fire personnel responded to the Palos Park home in the 1200-block of South 81st Avenue. Chopper 7 was over the scene around 5:15 p.m.

First responders are warning people to stay away from the area, and 81st Avenue is closed to traffic.

So, far there is no word on any injuries.

How the fire started was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the fire.