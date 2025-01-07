Pedestrian seriously injured after semi slides, strikes bus stop after SW Side crash, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was issued multiple citations after police said she drove onto oncoming traffic, Chicago police said.

The crash happened in the 6700-block of Western Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.

A woman, 31, was driving northbound and allegedly turned left into oncoming traffic.

The driver crashed into a semi-truck heading southbound, driven by a 35-year-old man.

The semi then sled, struck a pedestrian and crashed into a CTA bus stop in Marquette Park, police said.

The pedestrian, a 66-year-old man, broke his femur and had multiple lacerations. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The woman had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. She was also issued citations for speeding, failure to yield to vehicle in the intersection, disobey a turn signal indicator, no insurance and driving with expired plates.

At about 7 a.m. CTA said southbound #49 Western buses were being temporarily rerouted via Western, 67th, Damen, 69th and Western.

Northbound buses were not affected.