24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pedestrian seriously injured after semi slides, strikes bus stop after SW Side crash, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 7, 2025 1:25PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was issued multiple citations after police said she drove onto oncoming traffic, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash happened in the 6700-block of Western Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.

A woman, 31, was driving northbound and allegedly turned left into oncoming traffic.

The driver crashed into a semi-truck heading southbound, driven by a 35-year-old man.

The semi then sled, struck a pedestrian and crashed into a CTA bus stop in Marquette Park, police said.

The pedestrian, a 66-year-old man, broke his femur and had multiple lacerations. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The woman had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. She was also issued citations for speeding, failure to yield to vehicle in the intersection, disobey a turn signal indicator, no insurance and driving with expired plates.

At about 7 a.m. CTA said southbound #49 Western buses were being temporarily rerouted via Western, 67th, Damen, 69th and Western.

Northbound buses were not affected.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW