Person electrocuted at car dealership in East Dundee, fire officials say

EAST DUNDEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was critically injured after being electrocuted Wednesday morning at a car dealership in the northwest suburbs.

First responders from the East Dundee and Countryside Fire Protection District responded just before 9:30 a.m. to the 700 block of South Dundee Avenue for a call of a person electrocuted. A car dealership is located at the address.

The person was was electrocuted was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, fire officials said in a news release. The cause of the electrocution was ruled accidental.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

Local police and fire departments stayed on scene to monitor the electrical system while ComEd was called to the scene, East Dundee fire officials said.

No further information was available.